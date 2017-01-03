Zahara under fire over Limpopo gig

Afro-soul singer, Zahara is embroiled in a dispute with the organisers of the Shayas Maboneni festival who have accused her of failing to show up for the event on December 26.

The first annual show took place at Shuma Park in Venda with the likes of Mzambiya, Mapaputsi and Kelly Khumalo also on the bill.

Organisers claimed that they paid the Loliwe singer R60000 in advance for her services, but the singer never showed up for her scheduled performance.

Zahara denied being paid in advance.

“Both companies would like to state categorically that like other artists who performed at the event, Zahara was paid R60000 in full. After confirming with her manager, all was set for the big day and the famous star even posted a poster of the event with her image, telling her fans not to miss the gig,” the organisers said.

“This was not to be, the artist was nowhere to be found on the date of the event,” organisers said.

“We never received any up front payment from them,” Zahara told The New Age yesterday.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za