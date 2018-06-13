Zamajobe returns to the stage

After four years of being absent from the music industry, singer Zamajobe Sithole will serenade fans at the Soweto Jazz Festival on Saturday.

Zamajobe who burst onto the music scene with her soulful smash hits, Ndawo Yami and Magic, will take to the stage during the four-day long festival. She will share the same stage as US songstress Deborah Cox, Sho Madjozi and Lady Zamar among others.

The singer recently reminded guests who attended the media launch of the festival at the Soweto Theatre just why she still has what it takes. She gave them a sneak peek of what she will doing on stage when she performed her new song, Sobabili, much to the excitement of the audience.

Thanks to its airtight melodies and lyrics, the song has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike after it made its debut on Metro FM’s breakfast show last month. It has since been playlisted on various radio music charts across the country.

The songbird expressed her excitement at releasing music again, saying: “I couldn’t be happier that Sobabili is so well received, especially now that I am independent.”

-NONTOKO|nontokozog@afrotone.co.za