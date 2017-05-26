Zambia justifies Maimane’s blocking

Zambia’s High commissioner to South Africa says Mmusi Maimane was denied entry into the country because of statements he made that he intended to pressurise the courts to release opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

” The matter Mr Maimane wishes to advocate and politicise on is in court and it is imperative to allow for the processes of the law to be respected without undue pressure or interference,”

” Government was particularly concerned about Mr Maimane’s and the DA’s media statement prior to his visit to Zambia that his party would pressure our courts of law in Zambia to release Zambia’s opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema,” said Emmanuel Mwamba.

Mwamba added that as far as the government is concerned Hichilema is before the courts legitimately.

Hichilema and 60 others are alleged to have conspired to declare him the president of Zambia.

According to Zambian officials Maimane had been advised to reshedule his planned trip to attend Hichilema’s treason trial at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

Officials say they had also advised Maimane to request for permission from the court to attend Hichilema’s trial.

” Zambia as a soveriign state can determine who to allow entry into our country,” said Mwamba.

The Zambian High Commissioner said that Maimane stating that he intended to mobilise opposition parties in Zambia to pressure the government to release Hichilema also played a role in his barring.

However Mwamba ended off the press conference by extending an olive branch to Maimane saying the government respected him and he was welcome to return to the country.

Meanwhile Hichilema has thanked Mmusi Maimane for supporting him.

-TNA Reporter