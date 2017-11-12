Zanu PF biggest loser as Mugabe institutes purge ahead of elections

ZIMBABWE President Robert Mugabe has tightened his grip on power after he fired one of his deputies on charges of plotting to overthrow him in an intriguing twist to a battle to succeed one of the world’s oldest leaders.

Mugabe dismissed Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday and two days later the president’s longtime ally issued a statement from South Africa threatening to return in “a few weeks” to seize power.

The 93-year-old ruler accused his protégé of “deceit and disloyalty” after first lady Grace Mugabe claimed Mnangagwa was plotting a coup.

“I will go nowhere,” the former justice minister, who was until recently regarded as Mugabe’s most likely successor, said in a statement published in privately owned newspapers yesterday. “I will fight tooth and nail against those making a mockery of Zanu PF’s founding principles, ethos and values,” he said.

He said Mugabe and “his cohorts” will have to leave Zanu PF when he returns in “a few weeks” to provide “leadership that is not resident in the past.”

Zanu PF responded by firing Mnangagwa from the ruling party and initiated a disciplinary process that is likely to result in a purge of his supporters before an extra ordinary congress set for December.

Mnangagwa has the backing of securocrats who are heavily involved in Zanu PF internal politics, sparking fears he will stage a coup.

However, political analysts said Mnangagwa did not pose any serious threat to Mugabe and he was likely to go the same way as his predecessor Joice Mujuru.

Mujuru is now struggling to reinvent herself as an opposition leader. She was fired in 2014 on charges that she was plotting to kill the president through witchcraft and assassins.

Despite leaving with hundreds of senior Zanu PF officials to form a splinter party, her challenge has fizzled out even before she contests her first major election as an opposition leader.

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer Eldred Masunungure said Mnangagwa’s sacking, just like that of Mujuru, would have the short term effect of distracting Zanu PF but will not threaten Mugabe’s hold on power.

“Obviously there will be implications in the short term in terms of regional politics and the question of ethnicity but the president will not have a sleepless night over this issue,” he said.

“This is not the first time that a VP has been expelled, life will definitely continue when the party settles down.” Masunungure said Mugabe had the luxury to renew his party because the opposition was in a deep slumber.

Zimbabwe’s opposition is deeply divided and Mugabe’s most formidable opponent Morgan Tsvangirai has been holed up in South Africa for almost a month where he is recovering from colon cancer.

“As a result of the absence of a vibrant and viable opposition, Zanu PF has the luxury of imploding and firing each other, confidently knowing that it does not have a serious threat,” Masunungure said.

“The state of our opposition gives Zanu PF that latitude.

“However, we cannot ignore the fact that this move will obviously weaken the party and bring disunity, which will definitely have ramifications in the short term.

“We must not ignore the challenges that this will bring to the Midlands and Masvingo, the question of regional politics and Zanu PF popularity in those provinces will be affected.”

The Masvingo and Midlands provinces – where the Karangas, a Shona subgroup are dominant – were perceived as Mnangagwa’s strongest backers. Mugabe is from the Zezuru subgroup, which has dominated Zimbabwean politics since independence from Britain in 1980.

But Harare-based political analyst Alexander Rusero said ethnicity had always been a big factor in Zanu PF politics and believes the sacking of Mnangagwa could prove suicidal. “Since the formation of Zanu PF in 1963, political dynamics were always about ethnic or tribal balance of power,” he said.

“Now that Mnangagwa. who had open support from a couple of provinces, has been pushed out, it is a blow to Zanu PF ahead of the 2018 elections.

Rusero said Mnangagwa and Mujuru could not be compared because they had different strengths and weaknesses. “The Mnangagwa factor is different from that of Mujuru,” he said.

“Mnangagwa was heavily rooted in statecraft and meaningful political posts since 1980 and the realignment of statecraft to deal with his sympathisers could prove detrimental to Mugabe ahead of the elections.”

Mujuru had gained control of party structures before she was shown the door and was a major rival of Mnangagwa.

Rusero said Mnangagwa’s dismissal also cast doubts on Zanu PF’s survival post-Mugabe.

“So the biggest loser is the party and not individuals. Zanu PF’s survival and longevity post the Mugabe era is questionable under current realities.

“That being said, for now life goes on because Zanu PF as a party is a massive institution and survival outside it is very difficult.

“This is so given the precedence of the likes of (former senior party leaders) Edgar Tekere, Magaret Dongo and now Mujuru.

“They hardly made any meaningful impact after they were fired from Zanu PF and Mnangagwa won’t be any different.” Mugabe, despite pressure from his wife, has refused to name a successor saying it was against his party’s constitution.

The first lady, a controversial character known for her penchant for a luxurious lifestyle and tempestuous conduct in public, is now set to replace Mnangawa as vice-president.

Grace Mugabe has been endorsed by all Zanu PF structures and it is up to her husband to make the appointment. Once she becomes vice-president, she will become the favourite to succeed her husband who, according to the constitution.

will be serving his last term in office if he wins next year’s polls. Defence Minister Sidney Sekeremayi has also been touted as another potential Mugabe successor.

Tebogo Nyathi is a Zimbabwe-based journalist