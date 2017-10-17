Zikalala is correct on reform of BEE: BLF

Land activist Black First Land First (BLF) has come out in support of KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader and Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala’s call on BEE reform proposal.

“The provincial chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, comrade Sihle Zikalala is correct to call for the reform of the BEE process so that it can benefit those who were oppressed under colonialism and apartheid,” said the BLF.

This comes after the ANC KZN’s call to restructure BEE policies.

According to reports, Zikalala wants to restrict Indians and Coloureds from competing in BEE contracts that exceed R50 million in the future. These are alleged to be reserved for “Black Africans”.

This move has been condemned by the opposition in the province saying that this had the potential to fuel racial divides.

However, the BLF said that Zikalala is right in his move to seek to reform the BEE policies as “Black Economic Empowerment never existed in South Africa”.

The group further said that it will engage with Zikala to better understand his views on the matter. BLF will also engage with the affected groups in the matter to prevent possible divisions.

“The struggle for radical economic transformation must clarify all elements of reconstruction that centre black interests first on an equitable basis. It’s clear from BLF’s position that BEE was the biggest lie since 1994.” added BLF.

-TNA Reporter