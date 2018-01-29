Zille apologises for ‘karma can be a real bitch’ tweet

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has apologised for her "karma is a real bitch" comment on Twitter,Picture: Gallo Images

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has apologised for her “karma is a real bitch” comment on Twitter in response to some Johannesburg residents who poked fun at Cape Town’s water crisis.

The city is months away from Day Zero as Cape Town dam levels have dropped to the lowest levels yet.

The city on Sunday announced its contingency plans for Day Zero where it could shut off the water supply to taps in the unfortunate event that  dams reach a level of 13.5%.

The premier had tweeted in response to a post by someone who gloated over the water crisis in Cape Town.

“This is the tweet that I intended to respond to when I warned “gloating Joh’burgers”. My apologies once again. I was having a playful dig, that arrived out of context,” Zille said.

However, some residents responded with positive messages in support of city of Cape Town residents, pledging their support.

-TNA Reporter

