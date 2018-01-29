Zille apologises for ‘karma can be a real bitch’ tweet

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has apologised for her “karma is a real bitch” comment on Twitter in response to some Johannesburg residents who poked fun at Cape Town’s water crisis.

I certainly DO owe all the caring Joh’burgers an apology. I was responding to a tweet sent to me of a person wasting water and telling me, gloatingly that in Jozi they don’t have a problem. Somehow my reply got appended to the wrong tweet. HUMBLE APOLOGIES. https://t.co/rU6hfDTwBr — Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 28, 2018

The city is months away from Day Zero as Cape Town dam levels have dropped to the lowest levels yet.

The city on Sunday announced its contingency plans for Day Zero where it could shut off the water supply to taps in the unfortunate event that dams reach a level of 13.5%.

The premier had tweeted in response to a post by someone who gloated over the water crisis in Cape Town.

Hello from Jozi pic.twitter.com/o6pe4GoKjt — Phumlani Khulu (@Pumbaah1512) January 28, 2018

“This is the tweet that I intended to respond to when I warned “gloating Joh’burgers”. My apologies once again. I was having a playful dig, that arrived out of context,” Zille said.

However, some residents responded with positive messages in support of city of Cape Town residents, pledging their support.

I don’t know of any Jo’burgers gloating but I do know of our community collecting water to send to CT… pic.twitter.com/BztVdjR7jS — Bridgette Coombes (@BridgetteCoombe) January 28, 2018

Us joh’burgers have been tirelessly collecting and trucking water to Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/PS6ZtAQK9k — Karen (@specialkcarr) January 28, 2018

Thank you Jozi. Even those of you who send me playful, mocking, GIFS about our water crisis. It actually gives me a laugh and I try to respond to as many of you as I can. Never mean to offend. () https://t.co/FaHtEa59f1 — Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 28, 2018

