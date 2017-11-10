Zim nationals urged to apply online before looming deadline

Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni has urged Zimbabwean nationals to urgently apply online for the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) as they only have 20 days to do so.

Speaking at a press conference in Pretoria the Apleni announced that 30 November was the deadline for the application.

“The 30th of November is only for online submissions of applications.

“Flooding of VFS offices actually defeats the aim of using technology to improve service delivery. Just as it is comfortable to apply for exemption permits at home, where you do not have to queue, we want to ensure that people are not subjected to the discomfort of spending hours in a queue,” he said.

According to Apleni 169 078 Zimbabwean special permit holders have already completed their ZEP applications online and 135 913 have scheduled their appointments.

A total of 72 612 applicants have completed the entire process.

Apleni said they hope that by September 2018 they should have completed the whole ZEP project including issuing the permits.

Meanwhile addressing a media conference for the first time since his suspension was deemed unconstitutional, Apleni said that he was “happy to be back at work with the minister and the department in general”.

-TNA Reporter