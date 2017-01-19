Zimbabweans in court for robbery

THREE Zimbabweans suspected of robbery are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today.

The three were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm which, it later emerged, was stolen from a house in Mpumalanga during a house robbery.

The arrest by the Parkweg crime prevention team who were on routine patrol in the Bloemfontein city centre, took place on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Chacka Marope said they spotted a suspicious white Mercedes-Benz with Gauteng registration number plates driving in Charlotte Maxeke Street.

He said they followed the car and later pulled it over. “Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found a firearm with no ammunition hidden inside one of the luggage bags in the boot. When questioned by the police, the men could not provide a clear answer.”

Marope said K9 police were called in to further search the car using a sniffer dog to look for ammunition but nothing was found. “The gun and the vehicle were confiscated for further investigation,” Marope said.

He said during preliminary investigation the police discovered that the confiscated gun was reported stolen during a housebreaking incident in Heidelberg, Mpumalanga, last month.

“The suspects are aged between 34 and 38 and are facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and also of being

-BECKER SEMELA