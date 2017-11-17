Zimbabwe’s Mugabe appears in public for first time since coup

President Robert Mugabe has on Friday made his first public appearance since the military initiated a takeover.

Mugabe is attending a graduation ceremony at the Zimbabwe Open University where he expected to officiate and cap the graduating students.

Wearing a blue and yellow academic gown and mortarboard hat, the 93-year-old sat in a large wooden chair at the front the hall. He was greeted by ululations from the crowd as he declared the ceremony open.

According to reports courtesy of news channel ANN7, Mugabe arrived with a large security contingent to the ceremony.

TNA Reporter – Additional reporting by Reuters