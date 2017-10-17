Zuma appoints new SABC board

President Jacob Zuma has on Tuesday announced the appointment of the permanent members of the South African Broadcasting Corporations (SABC) board.

This comes after Media Monitoring Africa yesterday accused Zuma of missing a 5 pm deadline to oppose its application demanding that the board be appointed.

Zuma has announced that Bongumusa Makhathini will lead the board as its chairperson while Febe Potgieter-Gqubule will serve as the deputy. She previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Bureau of the African Union.

The remainder of the board appointed to serve for a period of five years include:

Mr Krish Naidoo

Ms Khanyisile Kweyama

Mr John Matisonn

Mr Mathatha Tsedu

Ms Rachel Kalidass

Mr Michael Markovitz

Mr Victor Rambau

Mr Dinkwanyane Mohuba and

Mr Jack Phalane

The appointment of the boards is in line with recommendations and report of the ad hoc committee on the SABC adopted back in March.

The report, which among its recommendations, called on President Zuma to reconsider

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi’s Cabinet position was accepted by all political parties, except the UDM, in the National Assembly.

-TNA Reporter