Zuma assassination plotter back in court

Elvis Ramosebudi, the man accused of hatching a plot to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, cabinet ministers, business and prominent South Africans including members of the Gupta family will be appearing at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Ramosebudi is facing charges of incitement to commit murder.

He appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in May where he was granted R3000 bail with an order to report to his local police station in Mabopane, Tshwane three times a week.

The accused is believed to be a founding member of the so-called Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.

Ramosebudi’s hit list , amongst others as targets of the assassination were, members of the Gupta family, Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane, former Eskom CEO and member of parliament Brian Molefe, President of the republic Jacob Zuma, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, Vytjie Mentor, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Cogta Minister Des Van Rooyen, former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and Duduzane Zuma, these names appeared on the hit list.

His assassination plans were halted by the Hawks in 2016 after it intercepted on communication exchanges which revealed details of the possible assassination plot.

The Hawks discovered letters written to various companies asking for funding estimated at R140 million to carry out his plot.

