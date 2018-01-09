Zuma authorises pay hike for traditional leaders

South Africa’s royalty and traditional leaders will receive a pay hike this year following the release of a government gazette into the remuneration of traditional leaders.

President Jacob Zuma has authorised a pay increase for traditional leaders and members of traditional houses across the country.

Zuma authorised the increase in line with section 5 (1) of the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act on 21 December.

The increase is in line with that of ministers, members of Parliament and other senior government officials gazetted late last year.

It comes after a pay freeze was announced in 2017.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini complained about the lack of an increase saying he was not getting a salary suitable for a king, who’s subjects contributed greatly to the country’s tax.

Kings and queens of the 13 respective royal houses will get a 4.5% increase in their salaries while senior traditional leaders can expect an 8% increase.

The hike takes the salary of a king or queen from R1.26 million to R1.76 million.

There are currently seven royal families that are recognised by the South African government, namely AbaThembu, AmaXhosa, AmaMpondo, AmaZulu and Bapedi ba Maroteng.

Several social media users have taken to Twitter to express dismay at the announcement.

I honestly don’t know hey….I’m from a royal family too but this practice is wrong. It’s either people pay government through taxes and not traditional leaders . It can’t be both — 08 January my birthday (@mvenda87) January 9, 2018

I have no allegiance to either. If you want royalty, pay for it yourself. There’s a reason why we’re a republic. Imagine the funds available if we could do away with all these leeches including the “traditional leaders”. Off with their heads I say 🤣 — frankmac (@pumulafrank) January 9, 2018

Royalties and traditional leaders will receive a pay increase this year. 4,5% for Royalties & 8% for traditional leaders. Unbelievable! — Justice4All (@Unathi_Kwaza) January 9, 2018

The increase will come into effect in April.

-TNA Reporter