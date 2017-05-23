Zuma banned from speaking at Cosatu events

President Jacob Zuma will no longer be welcome to address the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) initiatives, says Cosatu General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.

Ntshalintshali said this while briefing the media on Tuesday on post federations Special CEC.

“The banning of Zuma from Cosatu initiatives, will be communicated to the ANC, including implications for alliance,” said Ntshalintshali.

He also added that Cosatu has “agreed with the position of workers” that allowing Zuma to address the May Day rally.

The President of the @GovernmentZA will never address COSATU organised activities says COSATU general secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali pic.twitter.com/ix3wMSLsSs — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) May 23, 2017

This comes after the banning of President Zuma was tabled for debate on Monday in a meeting of the trade federation’s central executive committee (CEC).

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali, speaking ahead of the meeting, said: “We have not invited him, there are two invitations that we normally do. We invite the alliance partners if we have invited the ANC but following the issues that other unions were raising to highlight the contradiction, we stopped doing that.

“We have not invited him to speak as we talk now.”

During the Cosatu May day commemoration event Zuma and his “allies” were booed while Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was cheered and welcomed.

Cosatu was then forced to cancel Zuma’s speech and other addresses at the rally it had organised after Members of the South African Democratic Teachers Union and Nehawu would not allow Zuma to speak.

The party’s national spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, said despite early warning signs that Zuma’s presence at a Cosatu event would get a hostile reception, the ANC decided to deploy him while being prepared for any eventuality.

“When we took the decision to deploy him, we anticipated that such restlessness could arise but the ANC had to deliver a message and we couldn’t say that its leadership can’t attend.

Kodwa’s comments came on the back of the ANC’s alliance partner’s May Day rally having been called off due to crowds affiliated to Cosatu unions booing and heckling Zuma before the event began.

-TNA Reporter