Zuma to institute state capture commission of inquiry within 30 days

President Jacob Zuma wants former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report into state capture to be set aside in order for him to institute a commission of inquiry.

Zuma has agreed to set up a commission of inquiry into the state capture within 30 days but emphasises that Madonsela’s remedial actions should be set aside. Madonsela’s report recommends that a commission of inquiry should be set up to investigate state capture‚ headed by a judge chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) have opposed Zuma’s call to have Madonsela’s report to be set aside.

“We are gobsmacked by what he has asked the court to rule. He seeks to completely set aside the public protector’s remedial actions and substitute it with his remedial action of his choosing,” said DA Federal Council Chairperson James Selfe.

“He wants to set up a commission of inquiry in which he chooses the judge and he chooses the term of reference. That is not commission of inquiry into state capture,” added Selfe.

-TNA Reporter