Zuma congratulates Iran president

President Jacob Zuma congratulated Islamic Republic of Iran President Hassan Rouhani, who won the Iranian presidential elections on Friday.

The department of International Relations and Cooperation said the election victory will see Rouhani serve a second presidential term, having ascended to the office for the first time in 2013.

The department said Zuma extended his congratulations and best wishes to Rouhani and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zuma undertook a state visit to Iran in April 2016, where he held bilateral talks with Rouhani and witnessed the signing of several agreements covering the fields of energy resources, finance, trade and industry, water and sanitation, education and research and arts and culture.

“South Africa views Iran as a strategic trading partner within the Middle East and Central Asian regions,” the department said.

“In the bilateral sphere, South Africa and Iran share a long historical relationship, with Iran having stood with and supported the struggle for liberation in South Africa. South Africa has also stood with Iran in the face of unilaterally imposed sanctions.”

Zuma said South Africa looks forward to working with Iran under Rouhani to consolidate relations and implement existing agreements.

TNA Reporter

news@thenewage.co.za