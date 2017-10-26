Zuma counsel’s bombshell

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma’s legal representative, advocate Ishmael Semenya, unleashed a bombshell yesterday by dropping the application for the state capture investigation to go back to the public protector.

DA advocate Stephen Budlender argued that Zuma’s abandonment of the case means that it must be dismissed. Judge president Dunstan Mlambo asked parties to make written submissions on consequences of Zuma abandoning his bid to kick the state capture probe back to the public protector.

The state capture case had to be adjourned so that judges and legal teams can determine the way forward. Advocate Dali Mpofu opened his arguments by saying Zuma had recognised that he was implicated in the State of Capture report and therefore he must be regarded as conflicted in instituting an inquiry.

Mpofu represents Cope and the UDM during Zuma’s review application into former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report in the North Gauteng High Court. Madonsela had recommended Zuma set up a state of capture inquiry and that chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should appoint a judge to head up the inquiry.

Mpofu, who picked up from where advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi representing the EFF had left off on Tuesday, said all the complaints in the State of Capture report were against Zuma.

“The state capture inquiry is a matter of national importance, there cannot be any more delays,” Mpofu said. Budlender said the only thing that makes state capture remedial action unusual was that it involves Zuma and the allegations were gravely serious.

Zuma’s counsel argued that according to the Constitution the president is the only person who can appoint a chairperson for a judicial commission of inquiry.

REFILWE MAGASHULE news@thenewage.co.za