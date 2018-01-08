Zuma declares special funeral for Bra Willie

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has declared a special official funeral for renowned author and poet, Prof William Keorapetse Kgositsile, a renowned veteran activist and a giant of the liberation struggle who died on Wednesday.

The special official funeral category is for distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of the Republic.

Kgositsile was inaugurated in 2006 as SA’s second poet laureate after Mazisi Kunene. Bra Willie as Kgositsile was affectionately known, was a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to literature.

The President has once again expressed his deep condolences to the family of Professor Kgositsile. Zuma has ordered that the country’s flag be flown at half-mast next Tuesday, the scheduled day of the funeral.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral. The Department of Arts and Culture and the Kgositsile family will communicate further details of the funeral to the public.

SIFISO MAHLANGU

sifisom@thenewage.co.za