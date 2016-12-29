Zuma defuses tension

President Jacob Zuma has moved to defuse rising tensions between him and an established church over remarks he had made at the annual Twelve Apostles Thanksgiving Day celebrations earlier this month.

At the celebrations, held in Durban on December 4, Zuma cautioned religious leaders to avoid being drawn into divisive party political squabbles. His remarks drew a Christmas Eve riposte from Anglican Archbishop Thabo Mokgoba.

In a midnight service at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, Mokgoba said: “Recently, we were reminded by one seemingly entrenched in power in our own parts to stay out of politics and to confine ourselves to prayer. Can you believe it?

“A president of a democratic SA telling the church to stay out of politics?” You’d be forgiven for thinking that you had climbed into a time machine and gone back 30 years into the past, when apartheid presidents said the same thing.”

Makgoba said he was very pleased that bishops in three Western Cape dioceses had rejected Zuma’s comments.

Quoting their response, he said they had firmly told the president: “No, Mr President, we will not refrain from engagement in the political terrain. Our people live there, work there, suffer, cry and struggle there. We live there too and cannot and will not stop commenting or acting on what we see and what, in our opinion, is unjust, corrupt and unacceptable to God’s high standards of sacrificial love’.”

Church leaders, Mokgoba said, lived in and knew communities afflicted by the darkness of pain, sorrow and despair. “Our communities yearn for hope and the courage of leaders to stand up and speak truth to power. We hear the cries from those on the edges of our society.

Mr President, we will ignore your call, made from the palaces of power mwhere you and your fellow leaders live in comfort.”

In a statement issued yesterday, the Presidency said Zuma reiterated his view that religious leaders should avoid becoming embroiled in divisive party political squabbles and “that they should ideally strive to be above such and unite all the people in the pursuit of justice, righteousness and the common good”.

According to the Presidency, it was the president’s view that “it would be helpful if religious leaders rose above the mudslinging so that they could be able to mediate and bring about peace where the need arises”.

Zuma understood, appreciated and commended the role that the faith-based community played in the struggle for liberation, which led to the dawn of freedom and democracy in South Africa.

The government, the Presidency said, also valued the role that the faith-based sector “continues to play in the reconstruction and development of our country and in promoting national unity”.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN