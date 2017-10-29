Zuma denies reports alleging tax evasion

President Jacob Zuma has on Sunday denied media reports alleging that his tax affairs were not in order.

“The Presidency rejects the allegations contained in media reports today, 29 October 2017, claiming wrongdoing by President Jacob Zuma in relation to some undeclared funds.” the Presidency said in a statement.

“President Zuma has declared to the relevant authorities all income received and allegations contained in the reports are misleading and are clearly part of the ongoing smear campaigns. The tax matters of the President are in order,” reads the statement.

This comes after a report by the Sunday Times that alleged that the President has not been complying with his tax returns. The report alleges that Zuma has failed to submit a tax return from his first year in office till his forth.

The report further alleges that the non-compliance by the President was partly due to the Nkandla upgrades.

However, the President has dismissed these claims by the paper.

“The President has also not received any information related to taxes linked to the Nkandla upgrades as alleged by the media,” the statement read.

The article alleges that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) determined that Zuma was probably liable for taxable fringe benefits of around R145,185,235 relating to the upgrades.