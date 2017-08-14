Zuma extends olive branch

RETURNING to his home province for the first time after a few months, President Jacob Zuma has spoken out against ANC MPs who voted with the opposition during last week’s vote of no confidence against him, saying they can’t serve two masters.

He urged those MPs to decide whether they wanted to serve the ruling ANC or opposition parties, saying they couldn’t run with the hares and hunt with the hounds.

Zuma was speaking yesterday in Pongola, near the South African-Swaziland border, where he was addressing an ANC youth league cadres’ forum.

“We request that those who have two hearts to make space for those who have one heart that will only be loyal to the ANC. Not those with two hearts serving the opposition and the ANC at the same time,” Zuma said.

Speaking in Zulu to the crowd of about 5 000 youth gathered in a big marquee, Zuma offered an olive branch to the rebel members saying that despite their differences, comrades should love one another. “We must know that divisions will cripple us.

We need to understand that a comrade is not an enemy but a comrade,” Zuma said. ANC NEC member, David Mahlobo, was less forgiving in the lower South Coast of KZN.

He said while unity was a virtue in these trying times for the ruling party, the ANC MPs who voted with the opposition should be dealt with as their actions were a betrayal of the highest order.

SIHLE MAVUSO