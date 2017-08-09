Zuma hails women’s achievements, lambasts private sector

President Jacob Zuma has urged women to be their own liberators and participate actively in the struggle against national oppression and also gender equality.

Zuma was addressing at the National Women’s Day commemoration event at Galeshewe, Kimberley.

“When we look back at the road travelled in the past 23 years, we are pleased with the progress that has been made at the level of socio-economic transformation.Women are the primary beneficiaries of government’s programmes aimed at fighting poverty.

“Basic services such as water, electricity, housing, roads, access to education and health have been extended to more communities each year since 1994, with women being key beneficiaries. Women experience change directly when these services are provided by government in their communities,” said Zuma.

Zuma said the government is working hard to ensure that women occupy higher positions in public sectors.

“Progress has also been made in the workplace, especially in the public sector. Women are increasingly occupying positions of authority and great responsibility, and occupy careers that were previously an exclusive preserve of men.

“This year, amongst the country’s achievements has been the appointment of the first female President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya, “ added Zuma.

Zuma took a swipe at private sectors for lack of transformation in decision making positions.

“The statistics in the 2016-2017 Commission for Employment Equity Annual Report paints a bleak picture with regards to transformation.

“White people occupy 68% of the positions at Top Management level and 58 percent at Senior Management levels.

“Women continue to be under-represented at 22 percent and 33 percent at Top and Senior Management positions respectively,” Zuma said.

-Ntsako Mashaba