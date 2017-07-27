Zuma joins Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs FC has on Thursday announced the signing of former Bloemfontein Celtic winger Dumsani Zuma on a three-year contract.

The right footed player has represented the country with the Under-20 and Until-23 national teams.

He has recently been called to represent the country with the national team while Bafana Bafana was playing Botswana in the recently held 2018 African Nations Cup qualifiers games.

“It’s a great feeling to be at Chiefs and to have trained with the squad for the first time this morning,” said Zuma.

Zuma has been playing for Bloemfontein Celtic since 2014.“I promise the supporters that I want to help Chiefs win trophies this coming season,” he said.

