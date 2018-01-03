Zuma mourns SA poet, activist Kgositsile

President Jacob Zuma has on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolences following the passing of one of the giants of the liberation struggle Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile.

“Today our country mourns the sad passing of one of the giants of our liberation struggle who was renowned for his accomplishment as well in the education, arts and culture sectors. He was highly regarded even beyond the borders of our country and was a celebrated arts intellectual in the continent. We extend our deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace,” said President Zuma.

Kgositsile passed away at the age of 79.

He was also South Africa’s first National Poet Laureate and a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature.

-TNA Reporter