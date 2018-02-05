Zuma must take his own advice – SACP

SACP national spokesperson Alex Mashilo yesterday called to mind President Jacob Zuma’s views about the two centres of power clash between the ANC and the government and urged him to follow through on his own advice by resigning.

As pressure mounts on Zuma to step down as head of state, Mashilo recalled Zuma’s SABC news interview last month arguing that the scenario could create fertile ground for a tug-ofwar between the ANC at Luthuli House and the government. “You would actually be saying the president of the ANC must instruct the president of the country and at times, there may be things that happened, (which) the president of the ANC (might be) feeling: ‘Look, is it right?’

“So, we generally had an understanding that it would not be good to create two centres,” Zuma said. However, Mashilo argued that Zuma should take heed of his own advice by resigning as state president.

“President Zuma has been very clear about the so-called two centres of power post 2008 after the recall of president Mbeki. The problem is that Zuma is not following his own word. He is not walking the talk.

“He is consistently coming across as someone who does not mind contradicting himself when what he has propagated does not suit him,” Mashilo said. Mashilo’s comments came in the wake of Zuma having dug in his heels about his resignation in a meeting with senior ANC officials last night at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Pretoria.

While opposition parties have vowed to block Zuma’s Sona, the ANC’s Luthuli House yesterday became a site of protest as Black First Land First members clashed with ANC members. Regarding Zuma’s address on Thurday, while Mashilo said that he would personally be there, he would allow the ANC space to handle its internal affairs on whether or not a decision would be taken for Zuma to deliver the address.

“The SACP resolved in March 2017 that he must resign and if not be recalled as an eventuality. We, however, recognise that the ANC has elected a new leadership led by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We accordingly decided to give them a chance to handle the situation and to engage with them in bilateral and alliance platforms without abandoning our independence to express our views through open public statements as and when it is necessary,” Mashilo said.

bonolos@thenewage.co.za

-BONOLO SELEBANO