Zuma officially appoints 15 new judges

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has officially appointed 15 judges due to start their duties this month and also as early as January.

The judges, who were originally 29 in total, were interviewed last month by the Judicial Service Commission in Johannesburg.

Justice Selby Mbenenge will this morning start his duties as the judge president of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court.

During his interview, the commission appeared to be increasingly keen on Mbenenge and interviewed him for almost three hours.

Mbenenge made it clear that in his deeply held opinion, he deserved to be the top judge in the Eastern Cape.

He then reminded the commission that he had made “remarkable” contributions to SA’s jurisprudence as a lawyer for “33 solid years”, the past two as a judge.

Mbenenge said he was keen on a “user-friendly motion-court system” to ensure that it was accessible, speedy and cheap for litigants.

Ndumiso Jali started his duties as a judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Grahamstown, while Mbulelo Jolwana has occupied his position as a judge of the Mthatha High Court.

In the Free State High Court, advocate Phillip Loubser will start his duties on December 16 in Bloemfontein.

All judges appointed for the positions in the Gauteng high courts will start their duties in January.

Of the 10 candidates who were short-listed, only six were appointed by the president.

They are Colleen Collis, advocate Norman Davis, Maletsatsi Mahalelo, advocate Tintswalo Makhubele, Cassim Sardiwalla, advocate Cornelius van der Westhuizen and advocate David Unterhalter.

Some of Unterhalter’s high profile cases include the President of the Republic of South Africa v Masethla, which dealt with a constitutional challenge to classified documents.

He headed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal team at the Marikana Commission.

He also appeared for Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environmental Institute, which challenged the government’s nuclear procurement process.

In the Western Cape, Taswell Papier, Mushtak Parker, advocate Mark Sher, and Eduard Wille have already started as judges at the high court in Cape Town.

The Northern Cape and North West has once again not appointed any of its candidates who were short-listed for the vacancies at their high courts.

Zuma has wished the judges all the best in their new responsibilities.

NONDUMISO ZWANE

