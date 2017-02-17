Zuma punts state bank

President Jacob Zuma led the charge yesterday in support of transformation of the country’s financial services sector and the establishment of a state bank.

Following the Competition Commission’s announcement on Wednesday that 17 banks, including Standard, Absa and Investec, be prosecuted for collusion, Zuma told Parliament that the government would not hesitate to tighten the noose on corruption in the financial sector.

Responding to the debate on his state of the nation address, Zuma said that the government would intensify its efforts in cracking down on corrupt practices by banks and other financial institutions in the private sector.

“Yesterday, the Competition Commission said it had concluded an investigation into price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency involving the rand, covering the period from 2007 and found that some banks have a case to answer. This matter is still under investigation. “Minister Cwele (Siyabonga Cwele) provided an update with regards to the finalisation of the Post bank to make it a fully-fledged bank. We remain committed to the establishment of a state bank.”

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank has come under fire for its “soft touch” when it comes to supervision of commercial banks.

This follows the shock referral of 17 banks – both local and foreign – to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution over currency and price manipulation. Senior lecturer in banking law at Wits University Herbert Kawadza said the banks seem to be “under-supervised” and the Reserve Bank should be more involved in supervision of the financial institutions.

“It’s customers who suffer the most,” he said. Standard Bank, Absa and Investec are among the banks under investigation for, among other things, creating fake trades to manipulate the supply and demand for rands. Kawadza said a fine of 10% of the banks’ turnovers was enough of a deterrent. “It’s time the guilty individuals are held to account, not only the institution.”

In fact, laws were introduced in May which hold managers and directors criminally liable for breaching the Competition Act and price fixing. The ANC said the manipulation was a “profit-driven assault” while the EFF called for licences to be revoked. The Reserve Bank said in a statement that it regarded the allegations in a “serious light” but didn’t explain how this happened under its watch.

“The Bank will allow the legal processes now initiated to run their course and will continue to monitor developments closely to inform any action that we may need to embark upon in accordance with our mandate and jurisdiction,” it said.

Adrian Saville of Citadel said: “The timing for banks couldn’t be worse. It makes a case for intervention.” Banking shares on the JSE traded lower for the first time in six days to head for their biggest decline in a week yesterday.

The tribunal will now notify the banks of the complaint and ask them to respond, Chantelle Benjamin, a spokesperson for the body, said.

The tribunal’s decisions can be appealed in the Competition Appeal Court. The national Treasury said yesterday the investigation must be allowed to run its course without fear, prejudice or undue influence. “We view this matter in a serious light and welcome steps taken against wrongdoing by any financial institutions,” it said, adding it would accept any outcome of the investigation. It said that, if proven to be true, the allegations “would confirm the pervasiveness of unbridled greed within the ranks of the forex trading sections of banks even after evidence that such behaviour has the potential to collapse national and global financial systems”.

