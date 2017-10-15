Zuma pushes for peace, security in DRC talks

President Jacob Zuma spoke peace and unity yesterday at Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Zuma held discussions with President Joseph Kabila Kabange regarding peace and security in the Great Lakes region, particularly the situation in the DRC.

The President arrived in the DRC capital Kinshasa on Saturday

He is scheduled to hold the talks with Kabila in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“SADC is committed to assist the government and the people of the DRC to achieve sustainable peace, security and stability,” the Presidency said.

President Zuma is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

TNA Reporter

