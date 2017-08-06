Zuma returns from successful Zambia visit

President Jacob Zuma has returned to the country after a successful working visit to Zambia where he officially opened an agricultural commercial show.

The annual show provides a great opportunity for promoting co-operation and economic integration that will benefit the whole Southern African Development Community region particularly in the critical sector of agriculture, the primary source of our economies and sustenance.

President Zuma said the visit afforded them a conducive and a sustainable environment for economic exchanges between two countries as well as for the SADC region.

Zuma was invited by the president of Zambia Edgar Lungu with whom they held bilateral talks and discussed various issues of mutual concern including expanding the areas of cooperation to include the political, economic, security and cultural fields.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance had challenged the president to use his visit with the Zambian president to call for the release of Hakainde Hichilema.

“President Zuma must use this engagement with President Lungu to raise South Africa’s strong objections to the crisis unfolding in Zambia under Lungu’s watch. In particular, President Zuma should denounce the inhumane treatment in prison of the Zambian Leader of the Opposition, Hakainde Hichilema, and to call for his immediate release,” said DA.

Hichilema was arrested almost four months ago for allegedly attempting to block a motorcade in which President Lungu was a part of.

The EFF also condemned the Zambian leader and called on him to release the political prisoners that were detained.

Earlier in May, Mmusi Maimane was deported from Zambia after he had attempted to attend the treason trial of Hichilema in Lusaka.

