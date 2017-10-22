Zuma returns to National Assembly for last time

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma will return to the National Assembly for the last time this year next week Thursday, to answer questions verbally.

Although he is scheduled to reply to six questions, with three of them coming from the ANC and the rest from opposition parties, it is likely that the National Prosecuting Authority decision to give him until November 30 to make representations why corruption charges against him should be dropped will dominate the debate.

The leader of the opposition, Mmusi Maimane, has penned a question about these fraud, corruption and racketeering charges staring the president in the face.

He has asked for the total costs incurred by the Presidency since May 1, 2009, in respect of the irrational decision by the National Prosecuting Authority to drop 783 charges of fraud against him.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald has put forward two questions about the South African Police Service.

He has asked if the delay in naming a new national police commissioner has exacerbated crime and had a negative impact on the top echelons of police management.

Groenewald also wants President Zuma to say when he will appoint a new national commissioner.

Deidre Carter of Cope has quizzed President Zuma on the government’s position about the findings of the South African Council of Churches’ Unburdening Panel report and the report compiled by academics which they called Betrayal of the Promise: How the Nation is being Stolen.

Others questions directed at the president are about climate change, the fight against poverty and infrastructure development.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN