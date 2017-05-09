Zuma says ‘report vandals’

Excited train commuters in Tshwane have applauded the Passenger Rail Agency for introducing a set of new trains which they believe will change the rail landscape.

The 18 world class locomotives, dubbed the people’s trains, were officially unveiled by President Jacob Zuma yesterday at the Bosman station in Pretoria.

The president said the northern corridor of the Metro Rail Commercialised Passenger Train, was part of the bigger plan by Prasa to roll out of the train system of the future in the country.

“The government is investing a lot of money to improve the way our people travel. We are investing R4bn in the new hybrid locomotives,” Zuma said.

He said that the investment programme in the modernisation of passenger rail infrastructure and services was about R173bn.

The programme focuses on station and depot modernisation, upgrading of signalling and overhead lines, railway tracks and platform correction.

Passengers said they hoped the new trains would bring about change.

“We’re thankful that our government has listened to our pleas. In the past we have been struggling with trains which arrive late, are uncomfortable and exposed to accidents. Our people should take care of the new trains,” a commuter from Mamelodi said.

The president also appealed to people to look after the trains.

“Acts of vandalism and serious crimes such as the burning of trains are totally unacceptable.

“We should report people to the police, all those who burn trains, steal cables or do anything else that undermines our efforts at improving the quality of life of all,” he said.

The president said that with the implementation of the Moloto development corridor, the passengers will see the expansion of the South African rail network together with the addition of the train stations network.

“This infrastructure, especially the passenger rail services, will be transformed and modernised over the next 20 years. This is the beginning of the revival of passenger rail after 40 years of under investment.

KUTULLO MADISHA

kutullom@thenewage.co.za