Zuma sends condolences to families of Shosholoza Meyl accident

President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to families of those who died during a train accident in Kroonstad on Thursday.

A Shosholoza Mail passenger train, which was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg, collided with a truck. The truck allegedly failed to stop at a level crossing at Geneva station between Henneman and Kroonstad in Free State.

So far, the death toll from the crash stands at 19, with dozens still in hospital where they are being treated for several injuries.

Through his spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga, Zuma said the accident has caused great shock and distress.

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by this horrible incident. This is a painful start to the new year for the nation. It has caused great shock and distress. We appeal to all road users across the country to observe discipline, patience and be vigilant at all times as they travel back to their respective destinations over this holiday period,” Zuma said.

President Zuma said all road users have a responsibility to observe and respect all rules of the road at all times to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

Zuma also wished a speedy recovery to all those who were injured during the collision.

-TNA Reporter