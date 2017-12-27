Zuma sends condolences to Robbie Malinga’s family

Tributes continue to pour in for Robbie Malinga. Picture:Gallo Images

President Jacob Zuma has extended his condolences to the family of Afro-pop producer Robbie Malinga following his passing on Sunday.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga, on behalf of the president, described Malinga’s passing as a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented artist. May his soul rest in peace,” Ngqulunga said.

Ngqulunga said Malinga’s rise in the music industry coincided with the increasing popularity of kwaito music in the 90’s.

Malinga died of Anaemia on Christmas.

His memorial service will be held on Friday followed by the funeral on Tuesday next week.

Several entertainment heavyweights and politicians continue to pay their respects to Malinga’s family.

Popular Afro-jazz singer Lira revealed that she was to share a stage with Malinga on New Year’s Day.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko also paid her condolences.

-TNA Reporter

