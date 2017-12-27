Zuma sends condolences to Robbie Malinga’s family

President Jacob Zuma has extended his condolences to the family of Afro-pop producer Robbie Malinga following his passing on Sunday.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga, on behalf of the president, described Malinga’s passing as a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented artist. May his soul rest in peace,” Ngqulunga said.

Ngqulunga said Malinga’s rise in the music industry coincided with the increasing popularity of kwaito music in the 90’s.

Malinga died of Anaemia on Christmas.

His memorial service will be held on Friday followed by the funeral on Tuesday next week.

Several entertainment heavyweights and politicians continue to pay their respects to Malinga’s family.

Popular Afro-jazz singer Lira revealed that she was to share a stage with Malinga on New Year’s Day.

I was looking forward to seeing @RobbieMalinga on stage on Jan 1st. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. South Africa has lost a legendary producer & musician. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/a4lEh9COTu pic.twitter.com/zlc2GQN2vQ — LIRA-BORN FREE album (@Miss_LIRA) December 26, 2017

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko also paid her condolences.

As the Gauteng Provincial Government we mourn the untimely passing of the music legend #RobbieMalinga, also known as Ntsimbi. We send our heartfelt condolences to Malinga’s family, friends and colleagues. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/zPHaKWu9uf — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) December 26, 2017

-TNA Reporter