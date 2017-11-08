Zuma set to address NCOP

AMID speculations surrounding the findings of the fees report, President Jacob Zuma will today deliver his annual address to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Zuma’s address forms part of providing an update on progress made in this financial year in improving the quality of life of the people especially the poor and the working class in memory of OR Tambo.

The suspense of the feasibility into free higher education has led to speculation that Zuma would announce that there would be free education across the board. Even when trade unions, civil organisations and average concerned citizens urged for the release of the fees report, Zuma has up to now remained silent. “Even if Zuma does make an announcement in relation to the fees report today, there still needs to be a through consultative process in terms of going forward.

So we can be better prepared,” the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) spokesperson Khaya Xaba said. Nehawu has been one of the unions which demanded that Zuma release the report. The union said, given the situation, students remained in limbo.

Xaba had said the major concern was that higher education institutions were discussing tuition increments for 2018 while young people were in limbo whether or not they could still pursue higher education without funds. Last week Wednesday, the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training was concerned with regard to the potential consequences of delaying the release of the report.

It resolved to officially write to the Minister of Higher Education and Training Hlengiwe Mkhize to request its release. Political analyst Protas Madlala was sceptical that Zuma would announce that there would be free higher education. “Given the economic situation in the country and the pressure that the national Treasury is under, where is the money going to come from?”

Zuma received the final report by the fees commission led by retired Judge John Heher at the end of August. Zuma had established the commission more than a year ago, following widespread protests by students across the country’s universities.

refilwem@thenewage.co.za

-Refilwe Magashule