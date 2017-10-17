Zuma should have reshuffled himself: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said that the party rejects the recent cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday.

“We reject the reshuffle on the National Assembly because it doesn’t include the criminal Zuma,” said Malema.

The presidency announced of the second cabinet reshuffle in less than seven months on Tuesday where former Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande was removed from his position and replaced with Hlengiwe Mkhize.

Malema warned that the country should expect another reshuffle leading to the upcoming December ANC conference.

“I don’t think this is the last reshuffle that we will see. The real stuff will be before the conference, soon afterward,” said Malema.

The EFF said that though they rejected the cabinet reshuffle, they welcomed the removal of Blade Nzimande as Minister because he underperformed in his position.

“We welcome the removal of Blade Nzimande. Blade is about himself. He has been useless as a Minister. There is nothing that he has done as a Minister of Education,” he said.

The EFF leader further called on the axed Nzimande to join the EFF.Blade Nzimande must man up now, come and join us in the streets.” he said.

Malema further fired shots at ANC presidential hopefuls, Lindiwe Sisulu and Cyril Ramaphosa, calling Ramaphosa a “capitalist” and Sisulu “a good person but not for the presidency”.

-TNA Reporter