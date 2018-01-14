Zuma ‘spoiled’ CR speech – DA

THE presence of President Jacob Zuma at the delivery of Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden January 8 speech undermined whatever good intentions the party might have had.

This was the reaction of the DA to new ANC president Ramaphosa’s first policy speech at Absa Stadium in East London on Saturday.

Dismissing the statement, which received prominent media coverage and was the main news item on BBC television on Saturday, DA national spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said Ramaphosa’s silver tongue would do nothing to stabilise South Africa’s sluggish economy and advance much-needed coherent policy.

Van Damme also questioned the ANC’s commitment to fight corruption.

“If the ANC was serious about rooting out corruption it would start at home by recalling President Zuma, who has been at the centre of major corruption scandals over the last 10 years,” Van Damme said.

“Whatever interventions have been announced today, they are undermined by the presence of Zuma in the government. We know that his presidency has been characterised by capturing our state institutions and looting and selling the country to his cabal.”

The country’s state-owned enterprises, Van Damme said, continued to suck billions of rands from South Africans and functioned inefficiently.

“We must remember that it was Ramaphosa who was charged with fixing these entities under the auspices of the interministerial committee on SOEs, which has yet to deliver on saving the people of South Africa money.”

Concerning, too, was the commitment to nationalise the South African Reserve Bank while also lauding its independence, Van Damme said.

“This once again adds to the rampant policy uncertainty that has crippled the ANC for the past decade under Zuma.

“It is clear that Ramaphosa brings nothing different to this space but only to pick up where his predecessor left off.”

The elephant in the room remained the fact that Jacob Zuma and those linked to the Gupta family still occupied the Union Buildings and also critical positions in the Cabinet, Van Damme said.

“Zuma will continue to ensure that his friends and family amass wealth while millions of our people stay hungry and struggle to find a job. Ramaphosa will not do a thing. The NEC’s failure to remove Zuma earlier this week further entrenches this notion.”

Ramaphosa was the same person who on a number of occasions had defended Zuma’s corrupt activities and voted against motions of no confidence brought against him in Parliament by the opposition.

“Nothing has changed except the name of the person who leads a dead and corrupt ANC.”

On unemployment, Van Damme said Ramaphosa would not be able to deliver on his 1 million jobs mark in the same way that Zuma had failed to deliver on his 5 million jobs promise because the ANC was divided, especially on the economy and job creation.

She also criticised Ramaphosa for failing to give direction on Zuma’s December announcement of free higher education. “This was an opportune moment for the ANC to detail how it intends funding higher education in a meaningful way that ensures poor students are given the chance of a future not characterised by debt and poverty.”

On land redistribution, Van Damme said the issue of land was a justice one which needed to be driven in line with constitutional provisions.

The Constitution was clear that land could be expropriated “in the public interest and subject to compensation, the amount of which and the time and manner of payment of which have either been agreed to by those affected or decided or approved by a court”.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za