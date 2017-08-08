Zuma to celebrate women’s contribution to liberation

President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to commemorate National Women’s Day celebrations tomorrow in Kimberley where he will pay tribute to women’s contributions to the liberation struggle and the contributions of OR Tambo to end gender inequality.

Tomorrow’s event, which will be held at the Galeshewe Stadium, Kimberley, will be hosted under the theme “The Year of OR Tambo: Women United in Moving South Africa Forward”.

“This year’s Women’s Month also takes place against a backdrop of a poor performing global economy. Women will be most affected by the economic decline and bear the brunt of its negative economic and social effects.

“We are also faced with increased levels of violence and brutality against women and children in our society. Since the start of this year, a number of incidents of violence and abuse on women have made headlines. Women’s Day is an opportunity to reflect on these challenges and together commit to finding lasting solutions,” said Zuma in a statement.

The celebrations also take place against the backdrop of Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mduduzi Manana, allegedly assaulting three women at a Johannesburg restaurant at the weekend.

President Jacob Zuma yesterday responded saying he was confident that the law enforcement agencies would deal with the matter effectively in line with the laws of the land.

“The South African government has made violence against women a priority crime. Women have a right to safety and security and must not be attacked or abused by anyone, anywhere in the country, regardless of the position of either the perpetrator or the victim. South Africa must be safe for all women,” Zuma said

The ANC Women’s League and the Ministry of Women in the Presidency have also condemned the attack while civil society groups and opposition parties called for Manana to be jailed and fired from his position.

Meanwhile, a host of other events are scheduled to take place around the country to pay tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the extension of pass laws to women.

Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha, will commemorate Women’s Day at Ga-Mushi sports ground, Mogalakwena Municipality while Gauteng Premier, David Makhura will lead a march to the Women’s Living Heritage Monument a Lillian Ngoyi Square, Tshwane, where he is scheduled to deliver an address.

Constitution Hill in Johannesburg will host an array of women inspired talks, dialogues and

other activities taking place throughout the month.

-TNA Reporter