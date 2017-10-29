President J​acob Zuma said on ​Saturday that he had received the Fees Commission report and ​would release it after consultation with relevant ​m​inisters were concluded.

“The President received the final report from the Commission on 30 August 2017. The Presidency has been working on the report since the date the President received it.

​”​The Presidency is now finali​s​ing the processing of the report which requires, among other things, that the Presidency consult with the relevant Ministers to ensure that government is ready to implement the President’s decision as as soon he releases the report​,” reads the statement.

The Fees Commission was established by the ​P​resident to probe the feasibility of free education in universities in 2016 following the fees must fall campaign by students.

​”I​t is expected that it will be finali​sed during the course of next week​,” ​the statement read.

Meanwhile News24 ​has report​ed that the long​-awaited report​,​ which has allegedly been seen by the City Press​,​ suggests that ​universal free tertiary education will not be feasible in the foreseeable future and further suggests that different funding models will have to be adopted to accommodate the students who ​cannot afford tertiary fees.

