Zuma to visit best performing rural schools in KZN

President Jacob Zuma will visit three of the best performing rural schools in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Zuma will be joined by Ukhozi FM and community members as he congratulates the three high schools in the Nkandla education district.

The Presidency said some of the matric pupils at the schools recorded a 100% pass rate in Maths and Science.

“President Zuma will also provide top achievers with study material and laptops, as they are preparing for tertiary education,” the Presidency said.

-TNA Reporter