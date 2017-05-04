Zuma told to provide reasons for Cabinet shuffle

The North Gauteng High court has ruled that President Jacob Zuma should provide a record and reasons for his recent cabinet reshuffle.

Judge Bashier Vally on Thursday ruled that Zuma has to provide the record of how he arrived at the decision within five days.

#ZumaDA Court orders President to give reasons, records workin 5 working days on why he fired Gordhan, Jonas. @ANN7tv pic.twitter.com/5DmkUvtIbH — Kalden O Lachungpa (@KaldenOngmu) May 4, 2017

The Democratic Alliance brought an application to compel the President to reveal his reasons for the reshuffle.

DA legal representative Steven Budlender argued that the president should provide a record of how he arrived at the decision to prove that it was rational.

“It’s common cause that decisions of the president are reviewable under principle of legality and if my client [DA] is unable to obtain the record, it would stymie the review application,” said Budlender.

Budlender said the question on whether Zuma relied on an intelligence report was important to explain his rationale. He also said it was important to know the reason behind the decision because rationality needs to be challenged.

“The reason why we need the reasons… without reasons you cannot formulate rationality.”

He added that Zuma, as the decision maker, was the person obliged to furnish the court with a record.

Representing the President Ishmael Semenya argued that the DA application would fudge the distinction between what is administrative action, and executive action.

“The decision will blur the distinctions between judicial and administrative decisions, ”

Semenya said the DA was using the courts to challenge executive decisions adding if the judgement was ruled in the DA’s favour it would mean that the executive can’t take a decision unless there is a record of decision.

The court ultimately ruled in the DA’s favour adding that Zuma has to pay legal costs.

Judge Valley said he would provide reasons for the ruling next Tuesday.

-TNA Reporter