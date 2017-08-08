THE ANC in the North West province says today’s motion of no confidence in party leader President Jacob Zuma will fail, like others before it.

ANC provincial spokesperson Gerald Modise said that party representatives at the National Assembly had been given their marching orders and would vote for Zuma’s stay.

“As a province, we still have a standing agreement with our functionaries from the province that binds them to vote in line with what the party has said, which is to defeat the motion,” he said.

Modise said there was no panic as the motion, whether decided openly or through secret ballot, would be defeated. “We are confident that President Zuma will be in his post tomorrow to continue with the work he is doing.”

On the streets of Mahikeng, sentiments differed – with others calling for a wholesale change of a system they said benefited only a few. Gopolang Dibi, 35, said: “Well, much as the president and those around him should go, there are many ills that still need to be attended to.

“I’m a general worker and my future will not turn out for the better just if Jacob Zuma leaves the Presidency, we need to see a systemic change that affects the lives of us ordinary people.”

He said it would also be prudent if the ANC could manage the tense situation the way it did with former president Thabo Mbeki. “They (ANC) should just take a decision that he stands aside and allow his deputy to finish the term,” Dibi said.

Nokuthula Sehularo, 20, said: “As a young person trying to find my feet on what career to follow, I think there are far bigger problems than the name Jacob Zuma.

“He may go, yes, but what next for us? We want to have a better future and everyone who is corrupt should be dealt with, not just Zuma.”

ELFAS TORERAI elfast@thenewage.co.za