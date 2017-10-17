Zuma’s act of ‘defiance’

AN ACT of defiance and consolidation.

This is how President Jacob Zuma’s surprise Cabinet reshuffle was described yesterday, which saw the axing of Blade Nzimande as Minister of Higher Education who has emerged as an arch critic of the president.

Observers saw the reshuffle as a pre-emptive move ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December to consolidate the key portfolios around him and as a show that he is determined to stay on as president, especially if Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma emerges victorious in the presidential race at Nasrec in December.

Nzimande, the SACP’s general secretary, was replaced by former home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize.

One source said: “The axing of comrade Blade was long overdue. He has pushed the president too far. You can’t sit in the same Cabinet with your boss while calling for his head on public platforms. The president has demonstrated to Nzimande who is the boss.”

Another source said that the reshuffle was all about Zuma flexing his muscles and demonstrating that he was still in control.

“The president has now taken charge of key portfolios linked to national security including state security, home affairs, energy and communications. He has been concerned about stability in these portfolios and has acted in a manner that ensures he remains in control.

“The nuclear project is close to the president’s heart. By moving David Mahlobo he has ensured that he retains control over this project.

“The same could be said of Home Affairs. The ongoing dispute between Mkhize and her director-general was the final straw. The president is of the view that the ongoing instability in Home Affairs is jeopardising his diplomatic manoeuvres on the continent and is tarnishing his image,” the source said.

The appointment of Bongani Bongo as the new State Security minister also set tongues wagging. Bongo, who hails from Mpumalanga, is yet another indication of Zuma’s intentions to maintain his iron grip on security and intelligence and to influence the outcome of the ANC’s December elective conference.

A senior cabinet minister said that the reshuffling of the communications portfolio is the end game of a project that saw Zuma heading a new inter-ministerial committee (IMC) earlier this year.

“The president has always raised his concerns about the effectiveness of the communications ministry. That is why he personally has taken charge of the IMC. The reshuffle further strengthens his grip,” the minister said.

Bongo, an advocate by profession, is reported to be “very close” to Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza. A source in the Mpumalanga provincial exceutive committee told The New Age that Bongo is the “security” Mabuza needed before joining Dlamini Zuma’s slate.

Mabuza’s backing will make Dlamini Zuma the front runner in the ANC elective battle. The source told The New Age that the Mpumalanga PEC had concerns that they were “not represented” in the Cabinet.

Mpumalanga, which has the ANC’s second-biggest voting bloc, had remained mum on who they’re backing for the elective conference. With the new minister of state security being a local, they have the necessary assurance.

The source told The New Age that “this was all the convincing they needed to fully back Dlamini Zuma”.

When called by The New Age, Bongo asked that he be sworn in before providing any comment about how he felt about his new appointment to the national executive.

“Could I ask that we conduct this interview tomorrow? Please wait until I’m sworn in, then I will give you proper comment,” he said.

Last month, ANC deputy secretary- general Jessie Duarte told The New Age that “Nzimande still owes the ANC top six an explanation on what he meant by saying Zuma has betrayed him”.

The SACP released a hard-hitting statement soon after the reshuffle.

“If the president thinks that by removing Dr Nzimande from the Cabinet he will silence the SACP from the leading role it has played to expose and confront state capture, he is glaringly mistaken!

“Instead, the SACP is even more committed to continuing with its leading role in waging the struggle against state capture and corruption.

“We emphatically reject these manoeuvres that place the alliance on the brink of disintegration. Our view is that this is not a reshuffle but the targeted removal of comrade Blade as a direct attack on the SACP.”

The SACP also said: “The aim of a Cabinet reshuffle must be to strengthen the capacity of the state. But in this case that is not the intention, especially with the retention of so many deadwood members and compromised individuals in the Cabinet.”

The party called the move by Zuma “continued authoritarianism” that disregarded protocols and relations in the tripartite alliance, comprising the SACP, ANC and Cosatu.

“This has plunged the alliance into uncharted waters. In fact this action, more than anything else, also compromises and further tarnishes the image of the ANC itself.”

The SACP said the reshuffle was done without consultation with the alliance. “This is nothing but a response to the popular call, led by the SACP and Cosatu, for the president to resign.”

In a round table discussion with journalists in Johannesburg yesterday, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said Zuma “informed” the party’s national working committee leadership of his intention to make changes to his national executive. He said the NEC was not “consulted”.

“It’s obvious that the alliance relations are at their lowest at this point in time. After six months we just had an alliance secretariat meeting to put it together again and this reshuffling of the general secretary of the party is going to undo some of the work that was done in that secretariat meeting,” Mantashe said.

He insisted that after Zuma notified the ANC top six of his intentions to enact a cabinet reshuffle, the party had little room for manoeuvre as it respected his prerogative as the president to hire and fire ministers.

“The ANC can have a strong view on the matter but if the president invokes his prerogative given to him by the Constitution, then the ANC has little space to move,” he said.

Mantashe said too many changes in the national executive created a climate of political instability and a restless social climate.

“That is a formula for instability. We get worried when there is a quick turnover of leaders in any institution,” he said.

Sifiso Mahlangu and Bonolo Selebano

sifisom@thenewage.co.za