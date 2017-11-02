Zuma’s final answer: ‘No R1m’

IN WHAT he said was his final answer, President Jacob Zuma denied allegations made in a book that he had received a monthly payment of R1m from a company owned by a “friend”.

In his last appearance of the year in the National Assembly yesterday, Zuma was initially due to answer six questions. The question about the payments was not among the batch of six set down for him to answer. Speaker Baleka Mbete agreed to a request made on Wednesday by DA leader Mmusi Maimane to ask Zuma a question about disclosures made by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw in his book The President’s Keepers.

According to the book the president at one stage received monthly payments of R1m. In the first question of the afternoon, Maimane asked whether at any time, since his appointment as the president of the Republic of South Africa on May 9, 2009, he received any payment for any purpose from a certain person and or the specified person’s company?

Zuma replied: “I did not receive any payments from private individuals or companies during my tenure as president of the Republic of South Africa, other than those disclosed or reported to the necessary authorities.”

But Maimane was not convinced by this answer and pushed on. “With all sincerity none of us believe you. This particular book states that you received R1m every month at the start of your presidency.

“Will you table your declaration of interest from 2009 so that we know for a fact that you did not receive the money?” However, the president was not wavering from his answer. “I have given a very categorical answer to the question. And secondly there are many books that have talked about Jacob Zuma in this country. I don’t think my job is to answer (to) books. I’ve given the answer here.”

This answer had DA chief whip John Steenhuisen complaining that Zuma had not answered Maimane’s question and should have given a “yes” or “no”. But Mbete was not convinced by his argument. “The president has answered.” Later IFP chief whip Narend Singh returned to Pauw’s allegations. He referred to the television entertainment programme Who Wants to be a Millionaire where the show host asks contestants if their answer was their final one.

“Is it your final answer that you have not received any payment?” Zuma: “The answer is yes. This is the final answer.” Shaik Imam of the National Freedom Party asked Zuma why people were making allegations against him.

Zuma’s “speculation” was that it was probably because he was leading the biggest party, which led the government and which people were trying to undermine him. Yesterday’s sitting was characterised by an EFF boycott.

But the atmosphere in the chamber was raucous at times with both sides of the House exchanging insults. At one stage Zuma said he could not hear a question asked by Cope MP Deidre Carter. Retiring IFP leader Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi also complained that he had the same difficulty hearing Carter. On social grants, Zuma clashed with Maimane and accused him of defending apartheid.

dennisc@thenewage.co.za

-Dennis Cruywagen