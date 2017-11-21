Zuma’s lawyer: Nxasana wasn’t suspended, left NPA voluntarily

President Jacob Zuma’s attorney Ishmael Semenya has dispelled the notion that former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana was ever suspended.

In his argument, Semenya told the North Gauteng High Court that Zuma only asked Nxasana to provide reasons why he should not be suspended.

“It’s untrue that Nxasana was ever suspended, he was asked to provide reasons why he should not be suspended. He asked for additional information. When there was no response from Zuma, he approached the courts,” Semenya said.

Semenya, referring to media reports quoting Nxasana’s attorney, rejected claims that Nxasana was kicked out of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) but rather opted to resign voluntarily.

While dealing with the invalidity of the Nxasana settlement, advocate Geoff Budlender, representing the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), told the court that the former NDPP was entitled to the position, which he was removed from unlawfully.

Budlender said the court had the discretion to deviate from the default that Nxasana be reinstated.

“What the court can’t do is declare the settlement unlawful but leave things as they are. This is not a just and equitable remedy. The court also won’t conduct a beauty contest as to who is the better NDPP between Nxasana and [Shaun] Abrahams,” Budlender said.

On Monday, the lawyer representing Freedom Under Law advocate Wim Trengove said Zuma tried to “bully” Nxasana out of office.

“He tried to bribe him, seduce him with public money,” Trengove said.

The matter continues.

-Sipho Jack