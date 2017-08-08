ZUMA’S POLITICAL LOTTO

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma is set to survive today’s no confidence vote in Parliament despite speculation in the ANC that at least 35 of its MPs will vote with opposition parties in support of the motion.

Following weeks of speculation, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete surprised her critics, including opposition parties, when she confirmed that today’s vote will be held by secret ballot. The ANC holds a total of 249 seats out of a total of 400.

Notwithstanding speculation of the possible defection of 35 ANC rebel MPs, Zuma will likely retain the presidency with 214 votes. This number is expected to be boosted by the possibility of at least six opposition MPs voting against the motion. The opposition in Parliament holds 151 seats.

They will require a minimum of 50 ANC votes to unseat Zuma through a simple majority. The ruling ANC welcomed Mbete’s decision.

“The ANC is on record having said that the organisation will accept and abide with any decision that the Speaker takes in this regard, having duly applied herself to the considerations before her,” the party said in a statement.

However, concerns about horse trading have manifested with sources revealing that a group of 35 rebel ANC MPs are determined to vote against Zuma in today’s proceedings. The rebel group comprises SACP members who are MPs and some ANC MPs from the provinces who have been adamant that they will not vote in favour of Zuma.

Flanked by presiding officers of the National Assembly, including deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli, Mbete was interrupted by a cough as she pronounced her decision. Joking that the cough had come at “a strategic moment”, Mbete took a sip of water before announcing she had determined that the motion of no confidence in the president today “will be by secret ballot”.

She had conducted a thorough assessment of the situation and its impact on all members of Parliament, she said, South Africans were looking to Parliament for signals of hope.

She had considered the environment and heard voices that questioned her own integrity and impartiality, she said. In its statement the ANC reiterated that it had full confidence in the ANC caucus and individual members of Parliament deployed by the party.

“We do not nor have we ever doubted their loyalty and discipline in relation to the decisions of the movement. “Accordingly, we have no doubt that this frivolous motion, which has been hyped up by opposition parties as some sort of Damascus moment, will fail like many before it.”

Opposition parties were unanimous in welcoming Mbete’s decision. DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “The DA welcomes today’s decision by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to allow tomorrow’s motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be conducted by secret ballot.

“ANC MPs now have no excuse. They must use their vote tomorrow to stand up to grand corruption and vote to remove Jacob Zuma as president.

The DA’s vote will be no secret. We will vote to fire Jacob Zuma tomorrow.” Cope national chairperson Pakes Dikgetsi said: “Now that this hindrance has been removed, we expect all MPs to put the interests of the country first and do the right thing for the sake of our people.

“Corruption and bad governance, the hallmark of the Zuma administration, has hurt our economy and its people deeply.”

Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the Freedom Front Plus said: “This decision is an indication that the ANC is convinced that it has control over its members and that the party is therefore not afraid of a secret ballot.

“The Speaker’s decision was rationally seen in light of her arguments about the matter and the FF+ never thought there would be any other decision. Mbete nevertheless showed courage with her decision.”

SIFISO MAHLANGU

AND DENNIS CRUYWAGEN news@thenewage.co.za