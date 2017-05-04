Zuma’s right to Cabinet reshuffle under spotlight

The North Gauteng High Court will on Thursday hear arguments to determine whether President Jacob Zuma should be compelled to provide reasons for his recent cabinet reshuffle.

The Democratic Alliance last month filed an urgent application with the Pretoria Court to compel the President to reveal his reasons for the reshuffle.

The matter was originally scheduled to be heard on Tuesday but was later postponed till Thursday to allow the court to go through the heads of argument.

The party in particular wants reasons why Zuma dismissed former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas which led to the country’s credit rating being downgraded to junk status.

“Every exercise of public power must be subject to the principles of legality and rationality, especially the exercise of all of the President’s powers, which includes decisions to appoint or dismiss Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

“The President ought to have reasonably foreseen the dire consequences of this reshuffle, given what happened in 2015 when he fired then Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene,” said DA Federal Executive Chairperson, James Selfe.

The President has previously said “the decision was taken to improve effectiveness and efficiency” and expressed through the State Attorney that “the President derives the power to appoint and dismiss Cabinet from the Constitution.”

The ANC, following a meeting of its National Working Committee, accepted an irretrievable breakdown of the relationship between Zuma and Gordhan as a sufficient explanation for the decision.

Commenting on Twitter former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom said it would be interesting to learn whether the decision to axe Gordhan was based on the much-criticised intelligence report.

I think we would all find it most interesting. Was the decision based on that so-called intelligence report? https://t.co/f0pGn9RVoR — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) May 3, 2017

-TNA Reporter