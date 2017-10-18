Zwane pours cold water on Gupta allegations

MINERAL Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane took no prisoners yesterday when he appeared before Parliament’s mineral resources committee to answer to allegations of being compromised.

Zwane was hauled in for questioning by the committee to answer to allegations that he assisted the Gupta family in exercising undue influence over the state.

Zwane refused to buckle under the weight of pressure piled on him by questioning the purpose of the committee’s investigation.

“Why is this portfolio committee just interested in my meeting with just one family? I have said it before, I meet people and in Dubai, I also met some interesting business people, including business people from South Africa,” Zwane said.

“I am not part of that problem. I am honestly telling this portfolio committee, if there’s a need to meet them, I’ll meet them publicly, anywhere.

“What I will not do… I will never favour any person over the other. If I meet with people, I’m objective. If they are in the wrong, I deal with them.”

Zwane poured cold water on allegations of having knowledge that the Free State’s Vrede Dairy Project channelled funds for the wedding for a relative of the Gupta family at Sun City.

It is for this that Zwane regarded the allegations as spurious.

“I’m saying, in order for you to have a full story, go to the Free State. I do not remember any situation when I was there when I was alerted by KPMG on any wrongdoing.”

Zwane also questioned the authenticity of the dubbed “Gupta emails”.

“Have you tested whether they are fake, or what? So that you are honourable. And this house does not deal with me in a manner that is not befitting my status as an honourable member of this house.”

Bonolo Selebano

