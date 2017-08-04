Zwane reminds mining company of their duty to retrenchment only in the last resort

Mineral Resources Minister Mr Mosebenzi Zwane reminded mining companies about the Stakeholder Declaration which stated that retrenchments are to be taken only as a last resort.

The minister’s utterance follows the announcement of Sibanye Gold that it is planning on shedding jobs.

“There is a Stakeholder Declaration which was signed by stakeholders on 31 August 2015. In terms of that Declaration, retrenchments are to be taken only as a last resort; after all other options outlined in the Declaration have been exhausted,” Zwane said.

The minister also said the government was concerned about the trend of mining companies announcing retrenchments.

Zwane met with Chief Executive Officer of Sibanye Gold Neal Froneman, regarding the company’s announcement on Friday. This is part of the Minister’s programme of engaging with mining right holders and other key stakeholders in the industry.

Sibanye Company follows series of other companies that have announced that they will be shedding jobs.

Bokoni Platinum mining is also reportedly planned of retrenching some of its employees.

Meanwhile, the minister alluded that he is in the process of appointing independent experts to assess the ore body at affected operations.

“We want to, as far as possible, ensure that we can keep the operations open if they can be viably mined by other operators, “Zwane added.

-TNA Reporter