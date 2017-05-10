Zwane the key to Sundowns’ title charge

HE MAY not be a man of many words but Themba Zwane’s contribution on the field speaks so loudly that Orlando Pirates will not reflect on their previous loss to Mamelodi Sundowns without mentioning him as a big threat. In that match, where Sundowns won 2-0 through Khama Billiat and Yannick Zakri goals, Zwane dazzled, winning the man of the match award.

With his side welcoming relegation threatened Baroka FC at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this evening with the hope of catching up with top placed Bidvest Wits, Zwane will be expected to replicate the same performance. Sundowns, who trail Wits by three points at the top of the log, are left with just three matches before this season’s champions are decided.

Pitso Mosimane will hope that Zwane, a Bafana Bafana international, will hit the high note against a Baroka side that cannot seem to escape the relegation zone. Since he started commanding a regular place in the team after the departure of Keagan Dolly, Zwane has been impressive and he hopes to continue in the same vein tonight.

“I think we did well against Pirates but that win is now in the past. The focus for me is now on Baroka because we want to keep our hopes alive. “I am happy with my performance against Pirates, but I have to start again and play well in the next game against Baroka,” Zwane said.

What could be encouraging for Mosimane is that he has an almost fully fit squad to choose from, with Zakri also starting to show glimpses of the menace he was for Asec Mimosas before joining Sundowns. There is also Sibusiso Vilakazi and Tiyani Mabunda back from injury, giving the Brazilians a chance to field their strongest side. Baroka, who are second from bottom with 23 points from 26 matches, have managed just two wins in their last six outings. The other three matches ended in draws, with one loss to Maritzburg United.

