Zweli Mkhize hopes state capture inquiry deals with corruption issues once and for all

ANC Treasurer General and presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has expressed that he hopes the upcoming commission of inquiry into state capture will deal with the issues of corruption once and for all so that the country can move forward.

His comments come after President Jacob Zuma yesterday filed responding papers in the North Gauteng High Court, saying that he was willing to set up a commission within 30 days if former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s state of capture report was set aside.

Mkhize made the comments during a media briefing in Ethekwini this morning.

“A united organization makes it easier to fight corruption cause you draw a line saying you will deal with corruption. If the organisation is united its easier to deal with corruption, no one will say I’m targeted because I’m in so and so’s camp or faction,” said Mkhize.

Zuma’s legal team is in court to argue Madonsela’s recommendation he set up a commission of inquiry to probe state capture allegations, headed by a judge chosen by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was unconstitutional.

Meanwhile on Wednesday Mkhize said that unity was paramount in the ANC and the party needed to ensure that slates do not divide the organisation post its elective conference in December.

“We want to call on all leaders of the ANC to work towards bringing unity in the ANC. By doing this, we will also reduce anxiety in society ahead of the conference. It will be easier to unite the branches if the leadership is united,” he said.

Mkhize who is seen as one of the front-runners in the bid to succeed President Zuma in December said a major regret post the 2007 Mangaung conference was the entrenchment of slate politics.

He said that post the conference the party had known that there was a culture developing which was not based on the values of the ANC.

“I hope that the leadership elected at the conference will not be factional and will bring unity in the ANC,” he said.

–TNA Reporter